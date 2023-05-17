A Lake Minneola sophomore is hurdling towards heights of greatness as the fastest 400-meter hurdler in Florida and the second fastest in the country.
At a recent school athletic meet in Davenport, Kai Evans ran a 52.94 in the class 3 region 2 competition which not only chopped two full seconds off his personal best, but it broke the Florida record and catapulted him into the state meet this week.
“This race I decided to pick it up a little bit more on the first 200,” Evans told Fox35 News. “I still wasn’t even going that fast on the first 200. So, I feel like that’s the way I got the time that I did.”
At the Florida High School Athletic Association competition, Ev.ans competed in four events, the 110-meter hurdles, the 100-meter dash, 400-meter hurdles and the 200-meters.
This year, the FHSAA changed its 300m hurdle race for the grueling 400m hurdle race that college athletes, professional hurdlers and Olympians compete in.
Incredibly, the future star qualified for the state championships meet in all of the four events, making him the man to beat at the competition.
Lake Minneola track and field coach Corey Isom said: “Endurance and strength. You have to be strong to be able to run 400 meters and add jumping hurdles on top of it.”
Interestingly, Evans only joined track and field in the 7th grade as a way to keep fit for his first loves of baseball and football.
It turns out he has a natural talent for running and hurdles and now both are among his main sports. Evans has worked hard and is dedicated to his sport, said Coach Isom.
“I’ll come out here on the weekends and will see Kai out there by himself working on starts, working on endurance,” Isom told Fox 35 News. “So, he’s prepared himself over the course of the year to do what he’s done.”
The FHSAA 3A state track and field meet competition is scheduled for May 19 and all eyes are expected to be on Evans.
“It’s very overwhelming,” Evans said. “I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know what to say. It’s unbelievable.”