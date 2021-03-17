Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp Live! returns to the Clermont Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Performers are Bobby Rydell (“Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love,” “Sway,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha,” “Wildwood Days,” “Forget Him”), Joey Dee & The Starliters (“Peppermint Twist,” “Shout,” “What Kind of Love is This”), The Mystics (“Hushabye,” “White Cliffs of Dover,” “Over the Rainbow,” as heard in The Sopranos) and Stan Zizka & The Del-Satins (“Teardrops Follow Me” and singing hits they recorded with Dion like “Runaround Sue” & “The Wanderer”).
It’s been decades since these legendary artists first recorded, and they are still going strong, performing to sell-out crowds. All groups feature original members, and many will be available to meet and greet fans and sign autographs in the lobby after the show.
Each show will allow for capacity to be limited for safety. When you purchase 2 to 6 tickets together, the Center will block two seats on both sides of your group to allow for safety and social distancing.
“People are ready for live entertainment, and we are thrilled to be returning to Clermont,” concert producer and promoter Joseph Mirrione said.
Tickets start at $49.09 (including all taxes and fees).
Clermont Performing Arts Center, located at 3700 S. Highway 27 in Clermont, offers ticket sales online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.clermontpac.com or by calling 352-394-4800 during business hours.