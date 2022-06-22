Olympus, a health, sports and wellness community located in Clermont, and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA), an owner and operator of medical office buildings, recently unveiled plans for a $100 million, state-of-the-art health campus.
The announcement of the health campus, which is expected to generate approximately 325 direct, onsite medical jobs, comes just days after HTA’s purchase of six acres and 175,000 square feet of medical office entitlements from Olympus.
The HTA facility at Olympus is designed to feature multistory, Class A medical office buildings, and a range of medical services— from cardiology and dermatology to endocrinology and orthopedics.
Located in the northwest part of the property along U.S. 27, the health campus is within walking distance to the mixed-use Olympus Town Center, designed to feature unique residential, wellness, hospitality and entertainment zones.
The cost to develop and construct the medical campus at Olympus is estimated at over $100 million.
Currently an estimated 156,000 people live within a 15-minute drive of Olympus, with expected growth of 12.3% over the next five years and 14% within 30 minutes.
“The City of Clermont could not be more excited about this landmark health campus,” said City Manager Brian Bulthuis. “Both the construction phase and the permanent operations of Olympus will provide a very significant economic stimulus for the local economy and beyond.”
“The City is thrilled that HTA has chosen Clermont and the Olympus Development for this 175,000 square-foot medical facility,” said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry. “Not only will this facility provide quality health care, but it will also provide significant employment opportunities for the residents in the Clermont area.”
The project is forecast to create 2,800 direct, onsite jobs and have a taxable value of $1.5 billion at buildout.
“Clermont and Lake County have been dreaming and working hard for years to attract high-wage healthcare jobs to Wellness Way,” Lake County Commission Chair Sean Parks said. “HTA’s plans mark a huge milestone in realizing this dream while providing our county with the highest level of healthcare. Thank you Clermont and HTA!”
Additional development plans within the Olympus Town Center include hotels, multifamily, 55+ senior active adult and mixed-use with retail, restaurant and entertainment.
ABOUT OLYMPUS
Olympus is designed as a platform for business innovation and economic growth –– a smart, connected wellness community and global sports and entertainment destination. Olympus features a synergistic array of development opportunities in healthcare, wellness, fitness, sports training and competition, hospitality, and residential. These zones of excellence are centered in and around a vibrant Town Center, serving as the heart of the Wellness Way growth area.
