The Cooper Memorial Library will host the free, 2nd Annual Health & Safety Expo Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in room 108 (first floor community room) of the library. The expo will be sponsored by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Cornerstone Hospice of Lake County.
There will be many local vendors offering information on a variety of topics, including Cornerstone Hospice, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Alzheimer’s Family Organization, Department of Health, and more!
Light refreshments will be provided along with your chance to win a door prize. Register for this program and raffle entry with Kristina Grasso at kgrasso@cshospice.org. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711. For more information, please contact Dennis Smolarek, Reference Librarian & Adult Programs at 352-536-2275 or email at dsmolarek@mylakelibrary.org.