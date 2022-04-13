“One question often asked is, how much is it going to cost,” said Dr. Mohammed A. Kasem, who owns and operates Dentures and Dental Implants by Dr. Kasem, who added that too often the information is not accurate. He gave an example, that of discovering there is a water leak in one’s home. “If one were to call a plumber, would you ask how much is it going to cost?”
In other words, an examination is going to be necessary in order to determine a more accurate estimate, a point Kasem would make throughout a recent seminar he held — part of a once-monthly event he conducts.
Not only that, he said that not only should a person who is considering or in need of dentures or implants have an examination done, but also be aware that the more a person delays, the stronger the possibility delays are going to add to the cost.
Kasem also urged a person to consider where to go to have dental work performed. He clearly was in favor of individual practices, not corporate clinics. Of the latter, to these a person is a number, not a patient. Also, what are the credentials of the person examining. Where did he attend dental school.
In short, know before you go, he recommended. As for himself, Kasem said he is Harvard-trained in dental and implant dentistry.
Another point he raised during his most recent seminar was how a good dentist will ask to find out what is the main problem or condition and not what a patient wants, but what is needed. He pointed out examples of the work done by either less competent or less scrupulous dentists.
In one instance, a person who is highly educated came to him because her new dentures didn’t properly fit. Her procedure, he said, had cost $50,000. It would take her another $75,000 for him to correct, because it not only meant correcting the first job, but that he would have to break the jawbone. He finished telling about the situation by telling the person he could not do the work, as it was a matter of ethics in addition to the cost.
Another reason why he believed private practice is better, is where dentures are made. It’s not a one size fits all proposition. It depends upon facial and jaw structure. It also is necessary to take in bone less due to the loss of teeth.
“Once a tooth is lost, have a bone scan,” Kasem said, to measure for possible bone loss. He added that one effect is that with losing teeth, it can also make a person look older. But the main concern is health. “If you’ve lost bone, you are never going to recoup.”
