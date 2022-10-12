Heart of Florida Insur-ance Group is one of the proud “Grillin’ Sponsors” of the Pig on The Pond Com-munity Festival. Thankful to be able to help students obtain scholarships with their contribution. Be sure to stop at their booth during the festival for a chance to win some goodies!
Whether you are look-ing to protect your business, home, vehicle or loved ones; the experienced insurance agents are committed to finding their customers the best insurance options available. With over 10,000 Home and Auto policies that they service throughout the state, they are growing every day!
The Agency’s philosophy is to write policies that protect the customer with the BEST coverage, a competitive premium, and great claim service, should the event arise! Knowledgeable of the insurance crisis affecting Florida, they pride themselves in educating the public and their customers on the latest insurance trends and challenges.
The Agency has been in South Lake County since 1929, formerly known as Olivenbaum Insurance and are honored to be part of South Lake’s historical value. With their great locations, you will find that they can meet all your insurance needs right in your neighborhood.
The Agency’s other locations include Conser Insurance (Palm Coast) and All In One (Lady Lake). Their amazing agents and staff are professional, friendly, and committed to providing their clients with access to top insurance carriers and hometown friendly service. Top insurance carriers include Allstate, Tower Hill, Progressive, Travelers, Nationwide, Safeco, Foremost, The Hartford, Kemper, People’s Trust and Security First.