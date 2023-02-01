Let me start by wishing you all a Happy and Healthy 2023. I can’t believe the holidays have come and gone and we are already through January. We had lots of folks join us for “Light Up Clermont” and “Cookies and Cocoa” and I enjoyed seeing so many of you out and about. A special thanks to our staff who worked very hard to make these holiday favorites so successful.
I am honored to return as your Mayor for another two years. Thank you for your support, prayers and words of encouragement.
Welcome to our new council member, Michael Gonzalez and congratulations to returning Council Member Michele Pines. I am looking forward to a great year.
“Lunch with the Mayor” has been moved to the first Tuesday of each month to allow more restaurants to participate. You will have to buy your lunch and I’ll provide a short update and answer questions on city activities. We will meet at noon on Feb. 7 at Suncreek Brewery, 790 W. Minneola Ave.
We celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a parade and event at Waterfront Park. The weather was beautiful as the crowd took the time to reflect and memorialize such an amazing man.
We are working with the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council to review and update our Comprehensive Plan, the vital document that will direct and guide our future growth and development.
It is an extremely complex and detailed plan and we are just getting started. We will schedule community meetings and I encourage you to attend. Be on the lookout for more details to come.
Work on the third and final phase of our streetscape project continues along West Montrose Street and will next focus on Seventh Street. The entire project is on target to be completed this summer.
I also encourage you to check out the show lineup at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. On Feb. 10, we have comedian Gid Pool in the Black Box Theater and the Main Stage welcomes the Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute on Feb. 14, followed by Evil Woman: The American ELO on Feb. 17.
As you can see very different shows but all very entertaining! You can see the entire schedule at https://clermontperformingarts.com/. If you need a job, the city has openings in several departments and many can lead to a long-term career. Visit:https://fl-clermont.civicplus.com/207/Human-Resources for more information.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont. You can always reach me at: tmurry@clermontfl.org
Until next time.