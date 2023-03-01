I am always amazed at how fast time seems to fly and March looks to be no different, as it is filled with many events and activities.
The “Movies Under the Stars” series returns on March 3 at Waterfront Park with “DC League of Super Pets” beginning at 7:45 p.m. Movies are also scheduled for April 28 and May 19, so watch for more details.
A community meeting on March 8 at the Clermont City Center will share preliminary plans for the redevelopment of the 8th Street Pier and the surrounding area. The old pier had to be closed last year for safety reasons. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and I encourage you to attend and learn about this exciting lakefront project.
As a favorite spot to throw out a line or take in our beautiful lake views, we are excited to share details of this project. The plan to enhance this area, including docks and seating areas, was first approved by Council in 2015 as part of the award winning Downtown Master Plan and the CRA plan.
Saturday, March 18 will be all about dogs with our annual “Pups in the Park” celebration. Usually held later in the year when the weather is less forgiving, the event will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Bring your four-legged family members and join us at Lake Hiawatha Preserve from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“Lunch with the Mayor” continues to draw folks in for a tasty meal and good conversation on all things Clermont. We will be at the Clermont Café on Tuesday, March 7 and at Clermont Brewing Company on Friday, April 7. April’s date is the first Friday, since I will be in Tallahassee for legislative activities earlier in the week.
The excitement continues for the opening of the Salt Shack on Lake Minneola near 8th Street. The Caribbean-style restaurant features fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine, tropical cocktails and will bring live music to Clermont’s lakefront.
Work continues on Streetscape 3 along West Montrose Street and is expected to move to West Avenue in the coming days. A scheduling conflict with Duke Energy required a change in work area, but staff worked hard to let everyone involved know in advance. A special thanks to our downtown businesses for remaining supportive and flexible during this project.
I encourage you to visit our new and improved website at www.ClermontFl.gov to learn more about your City as well as for details on upcoming meetings, events and activities.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont. You can always reach me at: tmurry@clermontfl.org