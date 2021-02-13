The City of Clermont recently announced the official launch of Rise Clermont, a city-led business and community initiative to help accelerate the city’s economic recovery.
The city invites businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents to join the collaborative movement, which had a soft rollout in December. Sign up at www.RiseClermont.com.
“Rise Clermont takes ‘Shop Local’ to a whole new level,” interim city manager Susan Dauderis said. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to support each other as we live, work, go to school and enjoy what our city has to offer. It’s about strengthening the connections we already have and lifting the community up with our Champion spirit.”
According to a city news release, after registering on the Rise Clermont website, participants can “learn more about local businesses, find upcoming events and join others in giving back to the community they love—all while having fun and making new friends.”
For a limited time, those who register online will be entered into a weekly drawing to win a $25 Epic Theatres gift card.
Rise Clermont will be highlighting organizations’ community events and creating and promoting “umbrella” events of its own. These events will encourage the community to rally behind a particular theme or project, such as a “dining around the world” promotion to showcase diverse restaurants or an “adopt a grandparent” program to encourage connections with residents living in assisted living or nursing homes.
The city is looking for volunteers to be part of a focus group that will help direct Rise Clermont’s web content and provide guidance for event and projects planning. To get involved, contact Barbara Hollerand at bhollerand@clermontfl.org or 352-241-7355.