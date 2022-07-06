Connecting resources to needs is one of the reasons the Community Foundation of South Lake exists. We like to think of ourselves as helping to “grease the wheels of philanthropy” in our South Lake community.
One type of fund we hold is a “Field of Interest Fund.” This allows a donor to transfer appreciated assets, land, or cash to the Community Foundation, to establish a fund surrounding an issue they are passionate about. Presently we hold and manage several funds for various areas of interest.
If there is a cause or an area of interest that you feel you’d like to make a difference in, through your philanthropy, let’s have a conversation.
For example, homelessness prevention is an area of interest that could certainly use support. Most people who find themselves homeless in our community are those who are experiencing “situational” homelessness due to the loss of a job or a divorce, among other causes.
To be able to provide transitional housing or even earlier prevention through rental or mortgage assistance helps save us all in the long run and keeps that person or family in a safe place to live.
We have some great organizations that address this issue each day. In addition to providing housing, these organizations also help families with the tools they need to stay out of homelessness and give them hope for a brighter future.
If there is a cause you would like to support by establishing a “forever fund” with us, please call us at 352-394-3818 to discuss. We can help you establish your legacy in the community you love.