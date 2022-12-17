Pam Taylor speaks of surprise.
Forty-one years later she expresses her amazement that so many of those with whom she graduated high school in 1981 remember her.
“I don’t think that many people even knew who I was when we were in high school,” she said.
She was part of a class that numbered, if memory is correct, a total of 81 students; most who were together from first through 12th grade.
Chief among those who remember Taylor is Rick Langley Jr., and he spoke with admiration talking about her.
“Pam, unfortunately, was from a family with not a lot of means,” he said. That situation, Langley added, appears to have permeated her throughout the intervening years.
But he might not have known about that, or the most recent situation, had it not been for Facebook.
“All these years later because of Facebook, we are able to communicate and follow each others journey through life,” said Langley. “I saw her story posted [last week] on Facebook and learned that she was fighting stage four cancer at the same time as her husband is battling the disease.”
He instinctively knew he could not simply stand on the sidelines and do nothing, so he has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Taylor. The idea to do such came to him one night shortly after learning of Taylor’s condition.
“I was inspired by God to do this. He said for me to get off my (expletive deleted),” he said.
“It’s a beautiful thing when people can come together for the help of someone in need,” he said. “It really doesn’t take that much time to help someone. In 20 minutes you can simply text 20 friends and ask them to make a donation.”
Thus he was motivated to start the GoFundMe me page and reached out to fellow classmates to ask for their help.
“What a better time to do this during the Christmas and seasonal holidays. The celebration of the various holidays and giving and sharing for humanity,” he said, adding he considers it a blessing and more. “It’s a privilege for me to be able to help with this Not a responsibility.”
ABOUT HER CONDITION
Taylor was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and will need to take several months off from her work for cancer treatments and to heal her body.
It all began when she felt weak one day, plus noticed she had started losing weight, although she wasn’t dieting.
“I was getting around fine and then one day, I lost my voice,” she said.
By the time she went to see a doctor the cancer had spread from her lung to other parts of the body, and now is in her bones.
The diagnosis definitely caught her family by surprise, and it is having a dramatic impact, as her husband Jesse also has stage 4 lung cancer, and also suffers from COPD, and has for the past three years.
Without question, Pam Taylor is a loving soul who has helped many others, despite the tragedies in her own life.
Her daughter passed away a number of years ago and left her to care and raise a second set of children, twin granddaughters who are now 18 years old.
She did so with much delight and spent her working years, when many were saving for retirement, taking care of a second generation of kids. A sister of hers adopted a third child of her daughter’s.
She is not the only one who is ailing. A sister has kidney failure and goes three times a week for dialysis. Taylor has been the one driving her sister to the facility.
WHAT’S NEXT
While Taylor’s husband is being treated via medication, she, herself, currently is not and won’t until after the new year. That’s not her decision, but the one from the medical field. She wishes it weren’t so.
“I’m sore and hurting and I’m sick more,” she said. The delay worries her. “What’s going to happen in six months?”
It also has had an impact on her mental health.
“This is overwhelming to me,” Taylor said. “Do I want to fight this?”
She is concerned for the future and for her loved ones.
“I’ve got decisions to make and I don’t know how to make them,” she said.
WANT TO HELP?
As a result, Taylor has had to stop working. This has caused them to fall on very hard times.
Food, electricity, medical bills and the basic necessities are the critical things Langley doesn’t want Taylor and her family to worry about while they are fighting this battle to live.
“It’s that giving time of the year, when we feel grateful and generous,” said Langley. “What better to give to a family fighting cancer and in need of life’s basic needs?”
He is turning to the community-at-large in addition to fellow classmates.
“Please give from your heart. Skip a night out to dinner this week or a few Starbucks and chip into this cause,” he said. “God is powerful and calls on all of us for different needs.
“If you hear that voice after reading this please make a donation. Any size counts” said Langley. “God bless each and everyone of you, and happy holiday season.”
HERE’S HOW AND WHERE