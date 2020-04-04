Here comes Peter Cotton Tail, hopping down the walking trail! That’s right, Peter Cotton Tail is at Clermont’s Historic Village just waiting for individual children to come by and take their picture with him.
When you are with your children walking along the trail near Victory Pointe or driving by in your car, why not hop on over to the Village and snap a photo or two of the kids with Peter? Times like these can be difficult for children to understand, and anything we can do to make their lives as normal as possible is a good thing. That is why Peter will be in Clermont until Easter.
The Historic Village may be closed now, but volunteers are all ready to come back and open the doors as soon as possible. In the meantime, stay safe, be healthy and help one another in any way you can, even if that is simply a wave across the backyard fence.
Visit the Clermont Historic Village Facebook page to see more photos of the Village and, if you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 for a couple.
After the Village is reopened, regular hours and monthly meetings (held the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Village) will resume. For further information, call 352-242-7734.