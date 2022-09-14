Editor’s note: The News Leader is the official newspaper sponsor for the Pig on the Pond Community Festival.
Here’s news that will make you squeal with delight: Pig on the Pond Community Festival, presented by AdventHealth and the City of Clermont, will celebrate its 24th year when it returns to Waterfront Park on Oct. 14-16.
From a humble afternoon barbecue competition to its current status as the largest event in south Lake County, Pig on the Pond has always had one mission: to fund scholarships for south Lake County students who dream of a college education but cannot afford it.
Proceeds from the festival fund four-year scholarships worth up to $10,000 for four south Lake County students each year. To date, the festival has funded more than $400,000 in scholarships for over 400 local students.
However, most South Lake residents come for the sheer enjoyment of carnival rides, outstanding barbecue, continuous live music and family-friendly fun. Project Scholars Board President Paul Rountree said that this year event managers have sought to bring back popular favorites while adding some new events.
Included among the new activities will be:
People’s Choice Barbecue Contest, with some of the area’s most popular pitmasters from 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Ellie Lou’s BBQ, Uncle Kenny’s, Smokkin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q and Big Papa’s Country Kitchen.
Fall FunFest, presented by Clermont Urgent Care will feature free, fall-related experiences for children and adults.
Spectacular Fireworks and Concert, presented by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys will include twice the fireworks, with musical accompaniment by the Lake Minneola High School Band.
Pig Racing + Super Hero Hot Dog Racing, presented by Hygienic Air Plus will have more pig races plus dachshunds racing in super hero capes.
ACTIVITIES
The Kids Zone, presented by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, will focus on free fun and wellness. Some of the activities include face painting, therapy animals, eco-adventure experiences, interactive games and safety IDs.
Publix is sponsoring the Second Annual Junior Grillmaster competition for youth in middle school and high school. Rules and applications are provided at PigonthePond.org
Admission to participate is free; spots are limited. The winners in each division will receive a $100 Publix gift card and get to keep their grill provided by Publix.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rob Nichols will headline Saturday night’s entertainment with other musical groups from Friday through Sunday, including Clermont’s senior favorites, Past Tense, with Joe Fatone, father of N’Sync legend Joey Fatone.
The Pig on the Pond 5K and Piglet 1 Miler, co-hosted by FloDash, returns on Saturday morning, Oct. 15. In true tradition, participants are encouraged to come in themed activewear, which often has included pink tutus and pig noses.
WHAT ELSE IS NEW
For the first time, the event will offer pre-ticketing online at PigonthePond.org and the ability to pay by credit card at the gates.