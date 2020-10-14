The opening of the latest Winter Garden Heritage Museum exhibit, “Dr. Albert Gleason: West Orange County’s Eminent Physician,” will offer patrons opportunity to view it in person or online.
A virtual opening will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., through the museum’s Facebook page, and the physical exhibit will be opened to the public starting Oct. 23. The museum, located at 21 E. Plant Street in Winter Garden, will be open each Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
The exhibit features photographs, archival material and office equipment highlighting Dr. Gleason, who began practicing medicine in 1945 and served the community for 60 years.