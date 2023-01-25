My name is Sammy and I am a 2-year-old, male kitty, and let me tell you, I have lots and lots to say. To say I am a chatty fellow would be an understatement, as I talk all the time.
I ask about your day? Where did you go? How was lunch? Can I have some petting now? My foster mommy says I am the sweetest guy, and oh so loveable.
I also marvel in the looks department, as I have a very distinguished mustache. Aren’t I just handsome?
I do love to play with my toys, and call me narcissistic (what cat isn’t?), as I love being the center of attention.
While I am okay with other friendly kitties, I probably may do best as an only kitty, as I will soak up all of the attention you can offer. When I sit on my foster mommy’s lap, I just purr and purr and purr-rrrr, just like a motorboat. She says I have quite the personality, so, what’s not to love?
If you are looking for a single guy who would love you and pay attention to you and if you don’t mind a little conversation, then I am your guy, so, hurry, folks, as I am positive I won’t be available for very long.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, or you would like more details, please complete a no-obligation adoption application: https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org