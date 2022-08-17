My name is Otis and I am a 4-month-old border collie/spaniel blend.
I am such a fun guy who absolutely loves a good belly rub (then again, who doesn’t?). They make me soooo sleepy that I doze off for a good nap. Plus my fur is super soft, so I know you would love to pet me all the time.
My foster mommy says that I get the zoomies and how silly I am. I think I would love a nice backyard to play in and run like the wind to get my energy out. Maybe your family is active or likes to go for walks or likes to play outside, I would love to do those things with you.
By the way, one of my favorite things is ice cubes. What a delicious and refreshing snack.
Because I am part border collie, I am super smart and I know how to sit and am working on my housetraining. I am sure I will have this figured out in no time. I hope you have some new tricks for me to learn and toys that we can play with.
I know my forever family is out there looking for me. Hey! I am over here! Come pick me!
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
