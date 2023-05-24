A major new development in Minneola is one step closer to commencement after the City Council approved concept plans at a recent meeting.
The Hills of Minneola, a Sun Terra Communities project that has been in the works since 2018, is going to be a massive development on the corner of Citrus Grove Road and Hancock Road.
Members of the Minneola City Council gave the green light to the concept plans that include a town center with restaurants, office space, retail stores, a convenience store with gas pumps and a community open space for events.
Minneola Mayor Pat Kelley said that the highly anticipated development is designed to significantly improve the lives of residents and the stakeholders of greater South Lake County.
“The Hills of Minneola lifestyle center will create jobs, expand the local economy, and enhance the overall quality of life for the community,” said Kelley.
“By bringing together a diverse mix of small to medium sized businesses, we will help broaden the economic base of the area, making it more resilient and less vulnerable to economic downturns which ultimately help protect property values and keep taxes low.”
The concept plans also allow for approximately 2,200 residential units to be built with 800 active adult units. Some of the builders under contract to build the homes include Meritage Homes and Starlight Homes.
Sun Terra Communities will now approach retailers, businesses and organizations who may want to invest in the new town center project.
Mayor Kelley said: “At the heart of our vision is the idea of creating a walkable community that makes it easy for residents to access the goods and services they need. With a gas station, hotel, restaurants and spaces for small businesses to thrive, the Hills of Lake Minneola lifestyle center will provide a one-stop shopping experience that will make life simpler and more enjoyable for everyone.
“We believe this center has the potential to become a destination for both locals and tourists alike. With its attractive design, open gathering spaces and diverse range of offerings, the Hills of Minneola will be a great place for people to relax, socialize and enjoy the many benefits of living in a vibrant community.”
