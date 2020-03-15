Celebrate Easter at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens during Hippity Hop Adventure, presented by VyStar Credit Union.
“We are proud to be able to continue the tradition of hosting this wildly popular, family-friendly event at the Zoo,” said Dino Ferri, the Zoo’s CEO. “Through our partnership with VyStar Credit Union, we are able to extend this year’s event to the entire weekend.”
This year’s Hippity Hop Adventure will feature treat stations throughout the Zoo that will include candy, prizes, and crafts. There will be daily Easter egg hunts, and opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.
The event will take place Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. All activities are included with Zoo admission.
This special event is a blackout date for Zoo Annual Pass Holders.
For more information please visit www.centralfloridazoo.org/hippityhop.
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire actions on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.