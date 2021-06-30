The town of Oakland recently was awarded a $25,000 Florida’s Historic Preservation Grant to kick off preservation and management of its Historic African American Cemetery, located at 16798 W. Colonial Drive.
The cemetery was established in 1882, with burials continuing through the 1940s. Oakland founder James Gamble Speer gave the original deed to three Black trustees in 1917. The property was deeded to Oakland in 2014.
The cemetery is the resting place of emancipated persons and families who migrated to West Orange County. It contains archaeologically significant African American seashell and folk grave markers.
Research surrounding the residents buried in the cemetery, including family genealogy, migration to Florida, participation in the citrus industry, and economic, spiritual and social life, is of great interest not only to Oakland’s residents, but also to the West Orange and regional Central Florida communities.
The site was saved from development in the area thanks to combined efforts by the town and a group of descendants who rallied to raise awareness, clear underbrush and conduct archaeological work.
The Small Matching Grant from the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources becomes available July 1. Oakland’s proposal was the top-ranking project of the 58 recommended proposals statewide.
The grant will assist the Town in planning for perpetual protection of this integral part of Oakland’s heritage with proper surveying and a long-term maintenance plan. Funding will also aid in addressing vegetative overgrowth, wayfinding signs, walking paths, identification of graves and protection of early monuments. Oakland is seeking a professional assessment of the property as the first steps in the process toward its long-term restoration.