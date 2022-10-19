In 90 degree Fahrenheit temperatures, giant chainsaw in hand, Vietnam Veteran Sam Griffin, 77, stands over his uncle’s tombstone: World War One veteran, Corporal Sam Griffin.
“As little kids, me and my brother used to come into these woods and tried to keep the debris and brush off our uncle’s grave, but it just became too overgrown,” he said.
Griffin has been one of numerous volunteers working on restoring the Oak Tree Union Colored Cemetery of Taylorville. One of the oldest in Florida, it became so overgrown with 70-plus years of vegetation and invasive trees to become almost nonexistent.
Sam Terry, 72, who with his wife Lana own the land and a house next to the forgotten cemetery, are among those volunteering.
“We bought our house back in 1990. We always knew the cemetery was here, but it was so thick with trees and underbrush you couldn’t even see it,” he said. “Most people weren’t even aware the abandoned graveyard existed.”
He added that this wasn’t the first attempt at restoring the cemetery.
“Over the last 30 years, different organizations claimed they were going to restore it, but they’d always give up once they came out and saw the massive scope of the restoration process,” Sam.
It seemed the cemetery’s dilapidated condition would remain unchanged. Then a miracle happened. The Department of State African American Historic and Cultural awarded a cultural grant of $499,000 to restore the cemetery.
Today the sound of numerous chainsaws buzzing and sight of heavy excavation equipment have in just six short weeks cleared away most of the brush and invasive species of trees and started it down the path to renewal.
“It’s going a lot better than expected. Once we finish clearing out all the debris, and the graves are properly identified, we plan on putting in a driveway leading up to the cemetery and a fence to protect it from further theft and vandalism, which has clearly occurred many times over the past several decades,” said Groveland Fire Chief Kevin Carroll, who has taken lead on the restoration project said,
WHO AND HOW MANY ARE BURIED
Originally it was thought only 70 bodies were buried in the cemetery, but now researchers, archeologists, and locals, now believe that number to be much higher, possibly as many as 215. Once more ground cover is removed, the restoration team plans on bringing back in the Lidar sensor technology again to help confirm that number.
“Trying to figure out who these people are is like being detectives from 127 years ago. Record keeping wasn’t very good back then, especially between 1895 and 1920,” Carroll said. “We’re having a heck of a time finding death certificates. So far, we’ve located 180 death certificates that archeologists and researchers now believe all tie to the cemetery, some dating back as far as 1895.”
He pointed to a recently unearthed tombstone belonging to Israel Gadson.
“For example, this tombstone reads, ‘Born, South Carolina, Age 64,’ which is old for folks buried in here, and ‘Died October 26th, 1917,’” he said.
Carroll went on to say how the team now feels there is enough evidence to support that Israel Gadson is who downtown Gadson Street was named after, which many locals contend. He then pointed to a rectangular depression in the ground next to Israel’s gravesite, believes to be that of Emma Gadson, Israel’s s wife.
One volunteer with advanced knowledge was Ayden Patterson, 15, who has volunteered his Boy Scout service hours. He pointed to a recently unearthed tombstone.
“This is midwife Willie Williams. She was born in 1870 and she died in 1924,” Patterson said. He then pointed to the inscription on the headstone: “Erected by Children.”
Speculation is that it actually refers to the children Willie Williams delivered as a midwife.
THE DEPRESSIONS IN THE GROUND
There is a reason why there are these depressions, as gravesites were buried only a few feet down in a simple wooden pine box.
“Over time, the pine box deteriorates; then the body soon follows and what you’re left with is a rectangular depression in the ground,” said Carroll.
FUTURE PROJECTIONS
Once the bodies have been properly identified by researchers and archeologists, plans are in the making working with Powell Studio Architecture to design a pavilion and information kiosk.
“Kevin brought us in and tasked us with designing a Master Plan for the whole cemetery. Our job is going to be figuring out what kind of structures could be installed vertically that would make sense and accelerate the experience,” said Jeff Powell, who introduced lead designer Ashley Wright.
“My role will be to design the flow of the space. Not only to build the site but to connect with it,” she said. “Take these beautiful snake plants for example. They were brought in a long time ago and they are as much a remnant as those interred here. They will be saved.”
Another project is the need for a parking lot. In addition to adding their “sweat equity,” the Terry’s are working with the city to allow it to utilize their land for the visitor parking area.
“After 30-plus years of waiting, my wife and I never thought the cemetery was going to be saved. It needed somebody like Chief Carroll to spearhead the project. If it gets done, it will be largely because of his efforts and all the volunteers donating their time.”
WANT TO HELP?
To volunteer, email Groveland Human Resources Director Deo Persaud at Deo.Persaud@Groveland-FL.gov