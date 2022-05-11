The Clermont Historical Society will be dedicating its newly constructed chapel at the Historic Village at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14. Pastor Nancy Willingham of Unity Clermont will present the benediction.
There will be live music by strolling violinist Janie Weise is included, as well as refreshments being served following the ceremony.
ABOUT THE CHAPEL
The chapel was designed to resemble the early churches built by the pioneer settlers of Clermont.
The chapel is being donated by the City of Clermont.