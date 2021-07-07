This past week the newly-approved Grace Chapel at Clermont’s Historic Village received a sizeable donation by someone who requested anonymity.
That donation was the offer to purchase eight oak pews, which will go in the yet-to-be built replica of what was Grace Baptist Church, one of the earliest church buildings in Clermont.
“What is special about the donation is that the pews are authentic, not reproductions, and once served worshipers in a church in Florida,” said Donna DiGenarro, a member of the Clermont Historical Society.
According to Clermont Historical Society President Jim Briggs, who located the pews on a Facebook site named Marketplace, the pews came from a church in Oakland.
”We got lucky,” Briggs said. That luck, he added, followed at least a month of searching for church pews consistent with the period of the church that will be constructed.
What also was surprising was the fact that Briggs did not even know the business where he located the pews even existed, or that it was just outside Orlando.
“They (the business) makes new church pews and takes in old pews in trade. The company, which held a total of 20 pews from the previous church, sold six of those to the Clermont Historical Society for $200 each. “We were able to work out a deal with them.”
He added that the company is trimming the pews from eight feet in length to six feet, to fit, as the church itself will be a scaled down replica of the original church.
In fact, with the exception of insulation, the church will be constructed as churches were in that era, according to Briggs: no running water, air conditioning, etcetera.
Until the church is completed, the pews will be stored in a barn on Briggs’ property.
ABOUT THE CHAPEL
For several years, members of the Clermont Historical Society have worked toward constructing a chapel at the Historic Village, located in Victory Park at the corner of Osceola and West Avenue, a reality.
“It’s been in the works for years,” said DiGennaro. Only recently the city commission gave the go-ahead unanimous approval, as the village is on city property. Now a fundraising drive is underway. “We are trying to get the word out there.”
To help further that dream, late city council member Ray Goodgame made an initial donation several years prior to his passing to establish a building fund.
That money was set aside by the Historical Society and now serves as seed money for the project. Other donors have already come forward and it looks like the chapel dream could become a reality before the year is out, an aspect the organization and many long-time members — such as founder Micki Blackburn Nagel — are excited now embarking upon.
“Some are hoping construction will be complete by the end of this year,” she said and added that while she herself won’t hold her breath, it would be nice. “I would love to see that happen.”
CARE TO CONTRIBUTE?
If you would like to donate to the Historical Society’s building fund, please mail a check to: The Clermont Historical Society, 490 West Ave., Clermont FL 34711. Please mark the check as “Building Fund” in the memo section.
A Go Fund Me account for the effort is also being established and will soon go live.
MEMBERSHIP
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society.
Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 for a couple.
The Historical Society holds monthly meetings starting 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month and meetings are open to the public. Meetings are then followed an hour later, at 7 p.m., with a presentation.
Because it is in summer recess, the next full meeting will be held Sept. 13 in the Depot, located in the Historic Village.
Photos, pictures and information about the Village can be found on its Facebook page as well on a new website:
www.clermonthistoricvillage.org.
For questions or further information, please call 352-242-7734.