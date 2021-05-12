With summer just around the corner, the Clermont Historical Society is offering interested community members from teen to adult the opportunity to volunteer at the Clermont Historic Village.
Not only do volunteers gain knowledge about Clermont and its history, they also enjoy sharing that information with visitors. Volunteers at the village have met people from all over world, from Isle of Wright and Austria, to Japan, Sweden and Brazil.
As of last month, all areas of the village are reopened, so visitors can tour every building.
The village is located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont and open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a donation of $5 per person over age 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society Membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple, annually.
For further information, call 352-242-7734.