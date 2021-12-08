This past Nov. 6, the Clermont Historical Society hosted a Volunteer Appreciation lunch at the Historic Village for volunteers and community organizations that have given extra support to its mission.
The Historical Society takes great pride in being able to showcase the history of this community through its partnership with the City of Clermont. Together, the two entities have been able to show thousands of people from all over the country and the world what it was like to live in Clermont over 100 years ago.
If you would like to learn more about Clermont’s History or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Annual membership is only $25 for an individual or $35 for a couple.
The public is always welcome to attend its monthly meetings, which are held the second Monday of each month inside the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The business segment begins 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.
The December meeting will be held Dec. 13.
Donna DiGennaro is with the Clermont Historical Society.