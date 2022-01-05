Several weeks ago a number of young people were seen in the alleyway between the newspaper building and the building that houses Four Corners Health and Rehabilitation on Eighth Street.
But no, they weren’t there to cause problems. They were on hand getting ready to film a scene for a series they have been producing and posting on social media site YouTube: Luckyxcentral.
They are part of a group known as Anime Alliance, and the company producing the video is composed of local residents. Those present the day of the filming were Marquis Mattox, John McNamara, Christian Cuevas, Patricia Eichman and Diana Reyesbach.
The company creating the video is Clermont-based Animation Destination LLC. It was started in 2009 by Mattox, who was in high school at the time.
Six years later, he and McNamara joined forces when the latter asked Mattox to be a partner.
Since then, they have created a number of videos, and the one they were working on several weeks ago will soon be in post-production.
“We’re hoping to have an opening in late February,” said Mattox, who is also the director of the video currently underway.