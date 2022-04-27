The Cooper Memorial Library will host University of Central Florida professor and Holocaust scholar, Sheryl Needle Cohn, Ed.D, in a special program to honor Holocaust Remembrance Day. the program runs from 5-6:30 p.m., May 5 in room 108. The event is free.
Dr. Cohn will share her ancestor’s personal experiences of the Holocaust as well as discuss the significance of Eastern European history as it pertains to present-day events. There will be a question and answer discussion at the end of the lecture.
Dr. Cohn studied at the prestigious International School for Holocaust Education at Yad Vashem, in Israel. Her writings include the popular non-fiction book “The Boy in the Suitcase-Holocaust Family Stories of Surviva;l; a Readers Theater entitled “Bella’s Story;” and two historical fiction screenplays: “The Baker of Quaregnon” and “Hope of a Nation.”
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
WANT TO GO?
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
For more information, contact Robert Rose, at 352-536-2255 or email: robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org