Home Instead Clermont has recently partnered with the Certus Institute and the National Institute of Dementia Education (NIDE) to become the newest certified partner for dementia care. Home Instead is the only local private duty home care provider with this distinction.
The program improves the way it cares for clients who have dementia.
Furthering dementia training for staff and care professionals is part of its ultimate goal, which is to provide the premium quality and individualized care for our families and clients while remaining in their homes.
Keeping people at home as they age is instrumental in keeping them healthy and independent. It also provides the highest quality of life for as long as possible. By advancing the lives of those living with a memory loss illness, doors are opened to longer, active and well lived lives.
“We offer clear solutions to bridge the gap to ensure dignity and respect with the aging citizens in our community,” said Cheryl Hernandez, Home Instead Clermont owner. “We believe by working with our family caregivers, care professionals and community partners, we provide solutions to deliver the personal care anyone would want for their own parents, spouse or grandparents.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
If you or a loved one needs more information about our care services, call 352-717-5700, or: www.homeinstead.com/846