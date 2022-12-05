Her mother, who was a nurse, provided the inspiration that prompted Cheryl Hernandez who, along with her husband Jim, to own and manage Clermont’s Home Instead Senior Care practice, which they launched more than a year and a half ago.
Cheryl has a diverse background in operations and customer service with a degree in political science and communications from Willamette University in Oregon.
It led to a long and successful career with National Wireless Carriers working with SONY.
Jim graduated from the University of Victoria (in Canada) with a degree in industrial sociology. He continued his career with Strategic Business Communications.
However, with both of them as caregivers for their aging parents, the switch to own their own senior care service business was a very easy and smart transition.
WHY HOME INSTEAD
Selecting to go with Home Instead was obvious.
“You don’t need a license or experience as they will fully train and certify you. All you need is a big heart with a desire to help others,” said Cheryl.
That was (and is) very important to the couple.
“We are here to help share a high-quality level of personalized home-based senior care services. We want to help you and your family to be free of the challenges of care for aging adults while helping them to age with complete dignity and grace,” said Cheryl. “We believe families deserve to allow for comfortable care of their loved ones right in their own homes. This allows adult sons and daughters to be able to share normal love and support without the complete burdensome responsibilities of day-to-day hands-on care.”
WHAT THEY PROVIDE
Their senior care services help aging adults to stay engaged in everyday life with tailor-made support to stay safe and well while remaining comfortable in their own home.
Home Instead Senior Care offers personalized care for Alzheimer’s, dementia, diabetes and hospice care with meal prep, transportation and many more necessities.
Their senior care services are designed to enhance the aging experience by providing practical support at home with a human touch.
Their fully trained and certified professional caregivers immerse themselves into wherever home is to assist with common activities of daily living and build a lasting relationship with a resident and that person’s family.
It is the mission to provide a care plan personalized to a family’s needs to bring comfort, companionship and peace of mind.
Home Instead has expanded its services to include transitionary care while collaborating with South Lake Hospital and rehab centers. Besides facilitating extra needed care with a personalized plan, they will educate the seniors and families as well as to share needed tools before the patients are discharged.
The 2023 Master Plan goal is to work with their national affiliates to gain new Federal legislation that will better help families with needed senior homecare services.
HOLIDAY SERVICES
Besides helping seniors celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving this year, they will soon launch their new “Santa for A Senior Program.”
They plan to work with local city and county organizations to help support seniors and those who are at risk. They will share holiday gifts for the seniors, many who are alone, lonely and forgotten without family here to help them.
They will also work with food banks and county healthcare providers. Gifts, gift certificates and donations are welcome, to help support the launch of this new annual program.
ABOUT HOME INSTEAD IN CLERMONT
Home Instead Senior Care successfully launched their services over a year and a half ago. Now with over 30 caregivers on their team, they actively share enhance personalized homecare services for many seniors and their South Lake families. Each caregiver offers sincere compassion, confidence and professional expertise.
(Home Instead Senior Care is part of a national franchise organization with over several thousand locations. If your parent or grandparent wants to stay a few months with you and a few months with other children and family members, Home Instead can support you with services across the U,S., as well as in Canada and Europe.)
For more information or to make an appointment
1725 State Road 50, Suite C
352-717-5700
Website: https://www.homeinstead.com/location/846/