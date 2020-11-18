Nov. 1, Tuscanooga Baptist Church celebrated Homecoming Day with two honored guest speakers. An afternoon service included the presence of Rev. James Madison, who spoke briefly. Now age 87 and in poor health, Rev. Madison pastored the church for 50 years, first arriving in 1959.
Still living in the church parsonage, Madison and his wife made headline news last January when tornado-like winds ripped through the community and completely destroyed the parsonage. Moving the house off its foundation, the storm caused Rev. Madison’s wife, Mary Lou, to be thrown from the bed and across the room, suffering only minor injuries. Pastor Madison escaped unharmed. A new house sits where the old one once stood, and the church family insists that the Madisons remain in the new parsonage as long as they desire.
Homecoming Day also included a visit by Rev. Jerry Riggs, who was the morning guest speaker. Riggs, grandson of Madison, lives in Tifton, Georgia, where he is pastor of the Tifton Missionary Baptist Church.
While a definite date cannot be determined for the founding of Tuscanooga Baptist Church, it is known that wagon trains bringing in settlers were arriving in the area as early as 1851. Stories passed down through local families state that a log cabin, which served as both church and school, once stood where the current church building stands.
In 1897, separate structures were built; a wooden building for the church and one for the school. The church building served worshipers until a storm swept through in 1919, demolishing the church building. In 1933, local farmers, while still in the midst of the Great Depression, hitched up their wagons and headed for the cypress swamps, cutting down timbers. Soon an open-air building, with poles holding up a shingled roof, was erected. Here, people gathered for worship for the next 15 years.
On Nov. 20, 1949, the church officially observed Dedication Day of a new small block building and declared it to be a Homecoming Day. Part of this original building still remains as part of a much larger facility that serves the growing congregation.
The current pastor, Casey Ferguson, who was raised in Tuscanooga Baptist Church, is the great-great-great-grandson of Jordan Watson, who is said to be the first regular pastor of the church, moving to the Tuscanooga community in 1870 from Georgia. Prior to that, circuit-riding preachers were known to pass through the community to preach. Among them was Daniel Sloan, reported to be the first resident of what would later become Groveland.