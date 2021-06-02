In its first event in over a year, United Way of Lake and Sumter County awarded four Hometown Hero winners at a special Hoedown event.
Rozanne Grady, with Sumter CAP Drug Free Coalition; Anne Bosler, who founded Caring Neighbors in The Villages; Nancy Hartkop and Linda Krupski, who founded LuvExtension in Lake County; and Renee Lowe, who co-founded Christmas on South Lake, were recognized with the 2021 United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties Hometown Hero Awards.
Clermont Chief of Police Charles Broadway and Sumter Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Craig Estep presented the awards from a haybale lectern on a flatbed truck stage.
After the awards were given, members of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake took to the stage to announce that the club was donating $2,000 to the United Way of Lake and Sumter, to be used for expansion of the Master Teacher Program into South Lake early learning centers.
This longstanding Master Teacher Program provides education for instructors, guidance on classroom set-up, a $500 budget for materials and learning aids for teachers and children, and assessments of each child in the classroom to measure communication and expression improvement. The Kiwanis donation will fund four early learning centers in the South Lake area.