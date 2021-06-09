The building that currently houses Clermont Middle School holds a lot of history for many residents.
It opened in 1955 as Clermont High School. The building started with just 10 classrooms. Those 10 classrooms were reserved for white students only until the late 1960s, when laws were enacted to force racial integration.
Dignitaries from the school system, Lake County and the City of Clermont were on hand last week to say goodbye to the building, which is slated to be demolished later this year.
A new school will rise from the demolished structure. It will be named the Aurelia M. Cole Academy and educate students from kindergarten through the eighth grade.
How fitting that the school will bear its new name that honors Cole, who was East Ridge High’s first African-American principal, serving from 2004–2008. Previously, she had been dean of students for six years at the high school and assistant principal at Clermont Middle.
Former students, educators and even Mrs. Cole’s daughter were at the ceremony to honor the pioneering woman.
The nation has changed a lot from the 1950s and 60s. Schools are no longer segregated and many of our young people are growing up with friends of various races and cultures. The renaming of the school in honor of an African-American educator is a testament to that change.
We applaud the life and career of Aurelia Cole, who died in 2018. And we are proud of Lake County Schools for choosing to honor her accomplishments by naming the new academy after her.