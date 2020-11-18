Every year, the Kiwanis Club of Clermont honors hometown heroes interred at Oak Hill Cemetery by placing an American flag on the final resting place of each veteran and first responder. This year, 440 flags were placed by club members and volunteers.
“The Kiwanis Club of Clermont would like to thank all that have served and those that are serving. We would also like to thank the City of Clermont, especially Steve King, for all of your hard work in keeping Oak Hill a beautiful place of peace,” the club said in a statement.