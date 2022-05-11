The latest chapter in the panoply of services offered by the Hope Center took place April 28, when the faith-based nonprofit began a retail operation, offering gently used items (but not clothing).
However, by no stretch of the imagination is this a thrift store as one might imagine. The goods offered cover a wide variety, from furniture to household items to musical instruments and physical fitness equipment.
While most of what is being vended are consumer goods, there also are light commercial and/or industrial items, such as (of this writing) a professional meat slicer, as well as a dough making machine.
When it comes to musical instruments, the majority of these are guitars.
The rationale behind starting the retail store, which follows in the mold of other nonprofits that also house retail facilities comes down to one factor.
“The whole purpose is to sustain what we do,” said Executive Director William Splitgerber. By sustaining itself, the Hope Center will be able to add a new dimension to its ability to serve those in need.
It’s also a way of introducing the Hope Center to people who might not otherwise be aware of it, and its mission.
“This is the legitimate touch point for the community who would never come here,” said Fred Louwersheimer, a volunteer at the organization.