The scorecard reads:
HOPE VICHI: 1
PILONIDAL CYST: 0
When Lake County resident Hope Vichi was only 11 years old, she was given a medical diagnosis that has forever changed her life. That’s when she noticed a sore on her lower back one day — one that wasn’t going away — so she went to the doctor.
That sore turned out to be a Pilonidal Cyst, and hers was cancerous. She was rushed into emergency surgery. Fortunately, doctors were able to remove all the cancer cells out, but unfortunately, they were unable to seal the wound.
From 2015 to 2018, Vichi continued to struggle with her health and was in and out of the hospital. The wound meant having a home nurse, as well as the inability to sit or lay down for long periods of time.
No longer, though.
“It finally closed and I haven’t had any more problems,” said Vichi. “For me, that’s a celebration.”
However, It impacted her education.
It was during this time she enrolled in Florida Virtual School (FLVS). By enrolling with FLVS, she didn’t have to miss days of school (because she could do her schoolwork anywhere and at any time) and could comfortably sit how she needed in order to finish her work.
At first, Hope was worried that by switching to an online school she would miss out on social interactions.
“It was a mix of feelings. Being a teenager, I missed the social environment,” she said. “But it (online education) was better for me.”
Besides, what she found was the opposite, that FLVS gave her that social connection — and hope — during a time when she felt hopeless due to her health.
This past June 1, Hope graduated from Florida Virtual School — in the top 7.5% of her class — with only four more college classes left to get her associates degree due to her dual enrollment through FLVS with Polk State College. Her future plans include finishing up her associates degree at Polk State — which she expects to achieve by Christmas — and then perhaps attending the University of Central Florida to earn a bachelor’s degree.
She had the choice of attending either an in-person or virtual graduation ceremony.
“I opted for the virtual graduation, because I am still considered immunocompromised,” Hope said.
WHAT IS A PILONIDAL CYST
According to several sites on the internet, a pilonidal cyst is an abnormal skin growth located at the tailbone that contains hair and skin. The cyst is usually located near the tailbone and can become easily infected. Symptoms of an infected cyst include pain, reddened skin, or drainage of pus or blood. Treatment involves drainage and surgical removal of the cyst.
That aside, this condition has another drawback.
“It’s considered as an invisible illness,” she said, then recounted an incident that involved her attempting to board an airplane. Because there was no outward sign of being disabled, such as being on crutches or seated in a wheelchair, she encountered a problem. “They wouldn’t allow me to board early.”
It eventually was resolved, she said. The reason she needed to board early was because she needed to make the proper adjustment to her seat. While she was recuperating, she needed a special device that would allow her to sit for lengthy periods of time while simultaneously keeping her wound safe as it healed.
But her experience has proven to be an eye-opener, one that is perhaps leading her to be an ambassador of sorts bringing awareness to people in general about health conditions that are not obvious.