ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
This week you will have an opportunity to see things how they are and not necessarily as you imagine them to be, Aries. This clarity could require some restructuring.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Long-term goals are nearing completion, Taurus. You have gained so much from your pursuits and you have made plenty of friends along the way. Take time to appreciate that.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Communication difficulties arise this week, Gemini. Someone can coach you into getting your point across with sufficient finesse. Seek a communication mentor.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, there may be some passionate discussions coming up this week with family members. Everyone wants his or her point of view to be heard.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, you need to be flexible, especially over the next few days. People may put you to the test with a perceived unwillingness to compromise, but cooperate when possible.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, in order to reach a destination you have in mind, you may have to rethink the route you’re taking. A direct course just may not be the way to go in this instance.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Always be honest with yourself and others, Libra. That means being true to you and never putting on masks just to hide others from how you are truly feeling.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you want to do things for others out of the goodness of your heart, and you will not need anything in return. Good deeds are their own reward.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, dining out too many days in a row may leave you feeling sluggish. Reassess your eating habits and commit to making more meals at home for a bit.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, recognize that not everyone has your best interests at heart. Others’ intentions may not be sinister, but your own interest and the interest of others may not align.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Sometimes you are a bit proud and do not like asking for or accepting others’ help, Aquarius. You deserve the breaks that others are willing to offer you, though.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
This is a good time of the month to nurture loved ones, Pisces. Play with your kids or sit and chat with an elderly relative who needs you.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
MARCH 16
Alexandra Daddario, Actress (36)
MARCH 17
Hozier, Singer (32)
MARCH 18
Lily Collins, Actress (33)
MARCH 19
Glenn Close, Actress (75)