ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
This week could be a strange time in regard to your finances, Aries. It might be a good idea to get all of your financial affairs in order to figure out where you stand.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Check around the house for any areas that could benefit from a little improvement, Taurus. Some renovations could provide a whole new look and even outlook.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Figure out a way to show support for a valued colleague, Gemini. Sometimes just a kind word can transform someone’s day. Your kindness will be repaid.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Excessive spending could come back to haunt you this week, Cancer. Spend wisely and avoid impulse purchases. A financial windfall could soon be in your future.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, if you have been feeling bored and restless for the last several days, a change of scenery could be in order. A vacation can fit the bill, but even a day trip will prove effective.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Your ability to focus is high today, Virgo. This means you can learn many new skills and apply them how you see fit. Take advantage of this chance to better yourself.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Give some thought to how you can increase your income, Libra. It can help to have a few extra dollars coming in each month. A part-time job may be the right fit for now.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Setbacks at work may have you feeling a little nervous, Scorpio. However, everything goes through a natural cycle and soon all will be well again. Maintain the status quo.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Information you glean from the news lately could change your perspective on certain situations, Sagittarius. Take it all in before making a final assessment.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
A task that has been in the works for some time finally comes to fruition this week, Capricorn. You will have mixed feelings about getting things done and moving on to new projects.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a goal regarding your career will finally become a reality. At first you might not believe it, but it’s certainly true. You’ve worked hard for this.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, you tend to be your worst critic, but that pushes you to achieve as much as you can. It can be a blessing in disguise.