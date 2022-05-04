ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
A strong urge to be alone arises this week, Aries. If this happens, turn off your phone and put a message that you’re not to be disturbed until you’re ready for some company.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Yours may turn into the party house this week when a lot of uninvited visitors show up and expect to socialize. It’s a good thing you have energy to spare right now, Taurus.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Errands are not going to complete themselves, Gemini. Schedule time this week to get all of your ducks in a row. You have obligations to your family and friends.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
You intend to use the extra energy that seems to have been building in you for some time, Cancer. An impromptu sports match or a trip to the gym can burn off energy.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
This week you could receive word of an exciting challenge at work, Leo. If you have been putting in for a promotion or job change, this could be what you’ve waited for.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Keep in mind that you shouldn’t mix money and friendship, Virgo. If a close friend wants you to work for him or her, remember the importance of this separation.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 2
Spring cleaning is in the air, and this week you are ready to tackle your home top to bottom. Why not ask for some help from the kids or your spouse to work more quickly?
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Frustrations may be high this week. Scorpio. Despite your desire to socialize, you can’t seem to get out of the house. Responsibilities at home won’t change for some time.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Keep in mind it can take a few days for you to recover from a night of revelry, Sagittarius. Avoid overdoing it on weeknights or you may pay the price at work in the morning.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
There is a lot of work to get done around the house, Capricorn. A lack of funding has you in a holding pattern. Examine your budget to see if there’s wiggle room.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, if you find yourself in a poor mood this week, try not to take it out on others. Simply ask for some alone time until you can work out your feelings for the better.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Exercise tact and diplomacy when someone asks for your honest opinion about their performance at work, Pisces. You’ll get your point across.