ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, daydreams could tempt you away from your work this week. Try to stay grounded, but explore creative pursuits. Make time on your schedule for such activities.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, call a meeting with business partners or prospective partners and embrace creative collaboration this week. Being part of a team will get the ideas flowing.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, professional goals can become a reality this week, as the stars are aligned with the sector that governs career matters. Go after the work you want promptly.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Take time to analyze any dreams that you remember, Cancer. Symbolism or images could provide clues to events in the waking world as well.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Start to purge any feelings or emotional baggage that isn’t serving you well, Leo. This may be a time to reconsider relationships, particularly if they aren’t benefitting you.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, positive vibes at your place of employment will help you appreciate you are earning a living. Utilize this positive energy as motivation to complete a key project.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you may have creative goals spinning around in your head, but this is the time to bring some structure to those ideas. Ask a friend for help in that matter.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Don’t be afraid to call the shots right now, Scorpio. Whether you’re ruling the roost at home or taking a place of authority at work, you want to be in control. Some may protest.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you may be tempted so share strong opinions on a subject with a few other people. Just don’t be too headstrong or you risk a squabble among friends.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
A cosmic alliance in the sector of your chart governing money finds you on solid financial ground, Capricorn. Make the most of this experience while you can.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, expect to benefit from your quick wit and passionate way of speaking this week. Whether you’re leading a work meeting or socializing with friends, good things are coming.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Impulsive energy is swirling around you, Pisces. Maintain your focus and make a concerted effort to spend wisely.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
APRIL 13
Ron Perlman, Actor (72)
APRIL 14
Anthony Michael Hall, Actor (54)
APRIL 15
Emma Thompson, Actress (63)
APRIL 16
Bill Belichick, Coach (70)