ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Spending time alone could be good for you this week, Aries. While working toward your goals, you also are enjoying some much-needed peace and quiet.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Your friends may be pushing you to move forward since you seem to be stuck in the past, Taurus. Don’t stay stagnant for too long or you may lose motivation for change.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
A collaboration with someone close to you yields surprising results, Gemini. You may have been looking for inspiration for some time and finally found it.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, a longing for adventure points you in all sorts of different directions over the next few days. You have to try on a few different hats to find the right fit.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, a fantastic investment opportunity comes your way but there is a lot of red tape that could get in the way if you let it. Work through all angles to make things happen.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, idolizing someone can have its plusses and minuses. You may have a picture of a person that is impossible to live up to. Temper your expectations.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, a rigid schedule may work for some, but not everyone. Incorporate a little flexibility into your life and others may be flocking to your laid-back style.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Talk to someone about a creative idea that you have had, Scorpio. This person may offer valuable feedback that can guide you as you try to flesh out your idea into something tangible.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you may be interested in having a lot of fun, but someone keeps throwing a wet blanket on your ideas. Don’t let it derail your plans.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
It’s easy to give opinions and pick sides, but don’t get pinned down to a particular position until you’ve tried several different options, Capricorn. Then you’ll have a good idea.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Others may not understand the way you manage money, Aquarius. But you have a clear understanding of your particular brand of logic.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, friends are a strong presence in your life right now and you are very grateful for all that they provide you. Let them know.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
MARCH 23
Brett Eldredge, Singer (36)
MARCH 25
Elton John, Singer (75)