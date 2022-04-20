ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, now is a great time to try your hand at a new creative pursuit. You may be surprised at the results. Encourage others to join and embrace a collaborative effort.
TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, this is the ideal week to get outdoors more. The great outdoors can be a medicinal, so take advantage of any opportunity to bask in the fresh air.
GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, it is easy to get frustrated with a close friend or romantic partner who is less ambitious than you. Try to be patient, as each person moves at their own pace.
CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22
Try to get some group activities together this week, Cancer. This can be valuable if it has been some time since you socialized. Enjoy the change of pace.
LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, if you have been lacking a regular exercise regimen, this could be the week to make some changes. Participate in an organized sport if heading to the gym isn’t your thing.
VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22
It’s a good time to put your ambition into action, Virgo. You’re likely to be full of energy and you have had plenty of good ideas just waiting for an outlet.
LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, do not hesitate to take on projects this week, particularly those that show your management skills in action. Others will be quick to complement your organizational prowess.
SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22
Expect to feel a renewed sense of energy and purpose this week, Scorpio. This will motivate you to finish existing projects or to get started on new ones.
SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21
This week you may be feeling extra creative and ambitious, Sagittarius. Use your strengths to work on an artistic project or one that is outside of your comfort zone.
CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20
This is a good week to tackle projects that require you to get up and go, Capricorn. It may involve heavy yard work or even rearranging furniture.
AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, any lethargy you’ve been feeling will likely vanish in the days to come. Fresh air and physical exercise can be just what you need to feel reenergized.
PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, it is time to take charge of your health. Consider all aspects of well-being, including physical and mental health.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
APRIL 20
Miranda Kerr, Model (39)
APRIL 21
James McAvoy, Actor (43)
APRIL 22
Jack Nicholson, Actor (85)
APRIL 23
John Oliver, Comic (45)