EDITOR’S NOTE: Dark Horse Stables and its effort to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned racehorses from St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be the subject of an upcoming series of investigative articles to be conducted by the News Leader.
The team from Dark Horse Stables, which included local Clermont veterinarian Dr. Erin-Denney-Jones, that traveled to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands on June 10 returned June 13.
The purpose of the trip was to perform health evaluations on each of the remaining eight racehorses rescued from a local horse sanctuary.
Prieto, her husband Freddy, working horse-riding student Faith Keeble and Denney-Jones spent the weekend with a team on St. Thomas assessing the horses and carrying out health maintenance. (Editor’s note: Faith Keeble is the daughter of the writer of this article.)
“We did teeth floating, deworming, steroid injections and other vital therapies” said Denney-Jones. Among her discoveries were that several of the horses had incredibly sharp teeth, which gave them the most painful ulcers, resulting in them not being able to eat properly. “To think that they had been suffering like this for years is truly heartbreaking. Thankfully, now they can eat every bit of their dinner and get the full benefit.”
She also made sure all the horses were brought up to date with vaccinations.
Denney-Jones said that she was also able to assess every horse’s feet, another part of maintenance that had potentially been overlooked or ignored.
“I don’t believe their feet or legs had been looked after properly in a very long time,” said Denney-Jones. “I had already seen their x-rays and I knew that there was a lot of crippling arthritis.
With the exception of two horses, the others will be able to be ridden again and have a good life. The veterinarian deemed this amazing news.
Prieto was also satisfied with how the visit went, as much was accomplished with the result being horses in better shape.
“Our team of volunteers in St. Thomas has been taking care of the remaining eight horses at a barn on the racetrack, which is a much more conductive environment, since it has sand footing and plenty of grazing instead of the previous rocky terrain where they lived,” Prieto said.
“They’ve been getting the correct feed, hay and supplements and plenty of playful exercise, so they look better already and have put on weight.”
Prieto said that a huge team effort with volunteers from St. Thomas helped ensure the success of the visit to the island, as adult and child volunteers from the local community helped with bathing, feeding and brushing the horses.
“Everyone worked hard,” said Prieto, “and while it was difficult to leave the horses over there, we know that they are being well cared for and that big steps have been taken to their rehabilitation back to good health.”
The original intent, as reported in an earlier article, was to bring all the horses to Dark Horse Stables. That has now been modified.
“Some of the horses will stay on the island and have new jobs, which will help with the expenses required to feed and care for them,” Prieto said. “It won’t be too long before we will visit them again. In the meantime, our work continues to raise the monies to continue all the horses’ care.”
THE BACKGROUND
As previously reported, the animals had been living at the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Golden Age Ranch on the island where despite the organization receiving government funding and other donations for their welfare, the health of the horses was not a priority.
Many of the 20-plus horses had suffered previous injuries from racing that had gone untreated for years. Instead of being given intense treatments, the horses were being used for horseback rides on the beach for tourists, which Prieto opined must have been agonizing for some of the horses.
Prieto, who took over ownership of the horses on St. Thomas earlier this year, was able to bring the first six thoroughbreds to Groveland in March after raising $36,000 to fly them over. After intense vetting on their arrival at Dark Horse Stables, Denney-Jones confirmed Prieto’s concerns for the racehorses.
Denney-Jones DVM owns Florida Equine Veterinary Services Inc., and has been instrumental in the care of six retired racehorses rescued.
Horrific injuries, including kissing spines — which is where the bones in the back touch — joint issues, hoof deformities and severe leg problems, were identified and treated satisfactorily. The six now living at Prieto’s barn are now thriving.
Meanwhile, Prieto and her team on St. Thomas are caring for the remaining thoroughbreds while they continue to raise funds for daily care and ongoing medical treatments.