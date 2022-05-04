Editor’s note: It is a complicated situation — one the News Leader plans on presenting in a series of investigative articles — but right now the financial need to rescue and rehabilitate former racehorses stranded on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands is urgent.
Never in her wildest imagination could Laura Prieto — who owns and runs Dark Horse Stables, in Groveland — have predicted what was about to unfold this past August when she was contacted by Golden Age Ranch, a nonprofit based in the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas.
There were 22 retired racehorses located on just a two acre facility, where they had been housed following the shuttering of a racetrack that had been devastated by 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria. (Since then, one had to be euthanized, and one is a Shetland pony, not a racehorse, leaving 14 horses yet to be rescued.)
The nonprofit was to supposedly take care of the horses, but that wasn’t the case at all, according to Prieto. It was the complete opposite. The horses had been totally neglected. There had been little to no effort to medically treat the horses, many suffering from years of racing.
They hadn’t had their teeth floated; a farrier hadn’t been there to reshoe the horses; and there were other conditions that hadn’t been addressed. In addition, the veterinarian who had been out to the ranch was not one who specialized in equines; nor did he even live on the island.
However, that may have been the least of the challenges Prieto faced. Before her was a situation in which the board, originally nine members, was down to four members — and two of the members consisted of a mother and son, on whose property the horses were located. They were proving to be non-cooperative, as these horses were their “cash cow.” Despite the equines’ poor physical conditions, the mother and son were conducting riding lessons, horse rides at parties, and other activities that were taxing the steeds.
As a result, the mother and son made negotiations and agreements with Prieto next to impossible.
“It’s been a horrible, horrible nine months,” Prieto said of the experience.
However, she was not to be deterred, and this past February Prieto was able to arrange the delivery of six horses. First the horses were sent to Puerto Rico before being shipped to Dark Horse Stables.
Now the need is to get the remaining steeds.
Unfortunately, the funds to do such aren’t there — at least not enough.
“It costs about $6,000 to transport a horse, and we can’t just ship one horse at a time,” Prieto said. “The transport plane has to be full.”
That’s the least of it. Meantime, the remaining horses — save two — are being housed at the former racetrack, and there are costs associated with their boarding, primarily food and supplements. An effort is also underway to get an ASPCA-certified veterinarian who specializes in equines to examine the horses.
While it has been a frustrating experience in all the discussions and negotiations with the board, in particular the mother and son, she understands that the two, while totally incapable of properly taking care of the horses, do love the horses.
“But as I explained to them, to try to help them understand, opening a can of tomato soup and heating it in the microwave doesn’t make you a 5-star chef.”
ABOUT DARK HORSE STABLES AND RESCUED HORSES
Prieto started the ranch approximately nine years ago, and it was only three years ago that she opened it to the public. The focus has been more than being a boarding stable.
“We have always rehabilitated horses,” she said. “We do all the things to rehabilitate horses.”
With the initial six, when these arrived they were immediately examined by a veterinarian. They were in seriously poor condition, to the tune of more than $9,000 in veterinarian costs, that is how badly abused and neglected a condition the horses were.
There were knee, leg and spinal injuries, as well as other conditions that could have been avoided had the horses been taken care of properly; some have conditions that cannot be remedied, only controlled in order to keep the horses comfortable.
UPCOMING FUNDRAISER
The goal is to bring the horses six at a time. While Prieto has been relying upon the support of others, she has dipped into her own coffers and her financial resources are almost empty.
This is why she is conducting one of many planned fundraising activities, starting 4 p.m., Saturday, May 7 with a Kentucky Derby celebration.
“Get dressed up in true derby style,” Prieto said. “There will be fun and games, music and dancing, refreshments and, of course, a big hat competition, as well as watching the big race on a large screen TV.”
Guests will also have the opportunity to view both the regularly-boarded horses that will be decked out with jockeys in a winner’s circle, as well as to view the six rescued thoroughbreds.
WANT TO GO?
Dark Horse Stables is located at 7031 Lake Erie Road, Groveland. Call 352-227-8145, or email: landfprieto@gmail.com, or online: DarkHorseStables.net
ANOTHER WAY TO DONATE
There is a Go Fund Me page, “Bring the thoroughbreds home” that is accepting donations.
“Plus my family in Scotland is raising funds,” Prieto said. “They calculated the horses traveled about 1,780 miles, so my family is walking that amount of miles to raise money.”