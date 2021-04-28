To assist those struggling with the loss of a loved one, feelings of isolation or uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, Cornerstone Hospice is expanding its offering of support groups for members of the community in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. The support groups are free and open to any resident, whether a loved one was cared for by Cornerstone Hospice.
The updated schedule is as follows:
• Women’s Morning Grief Support Group, first and third Tuesday, 11 a.m.
• Women’s Afternoon Grief Support Group, first and third Tuesday, 3 p.m.
• Women’s Wednesday Grief Support Group, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m.
• Men’s Grief Support Group, second and fourth Wednesday, 2 p.m.
• Wednesday Grief Support Group, first and third Wednesday, 3 p.m.
• Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6-11), first and third Monday of each month, 3 p.m.
• Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12-17), first and third Tuesday of each month, 5 p.m.
• Teen Talks Support Group (age 12-17), first and third Wednesday of each month, 3:30 p.m.
• Caregiver Support Group, second and fourth Monday, 3 p.m.
• Mindful Mondays (open to anyone), Mondays, 8 a.m.
Participants must be age 18 or older, unless otherwise specified. The support groups meet by video conference, with Cornerstone’s specially trained bereavement counselors.
You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.