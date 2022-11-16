Kevin Hinton, a certified mechanical contractor by trade, had an idea. A restaurant became available in the community he lives in and he and his wife, Fay, took a chance.
On Oct. 27, their dream became reality, for that is the day the doors to Diggity Dawgs Coney Island and Pizza opened up.
With Chef Carlos, day staff servers Teresa and Bridget and Kevin and Fay Hinton, they have created a restaurant worth visiting.
They offer a variety of hot dog styles, ranging from the Coney Island with chili sauce, mustard and onion to a Chicago Hot Dog with all the fixings. Not in the mood for a hot dog? Not to worry. A “Loose Coney” hamburger as well as chili cheese fries are also on the menu.
But if you’re in the mood for pizza, you’re also in luck. The pizza menu includes the following specialty items: the Big Dawg Supreme with cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper and mushroom.
The Dawg House Meat lover includes all the meats mentioned above but adds hamburger and salami. The Hound Dawg is their version of a Hawaiian pizza, but adds bacon. Traditional pizzas are also available for those who want to create their own.
Then there are sandwiches, such as a bacon bleu burger, chicken sandwich and a BLT.
If one likes appetizers, you will not be disappointed. From jalapeno poppers to beer battered onion rings, the selections are enough to work up anyone’s appetite.
Currently, they are open for lunch and dinner. However, they are planning to open for breakfast in the near future.
HUNGRY?
Diggity Dawgs Coney Island and Pizza
(Inside Bee’s RV Resort)
20260 U.S. 27, Groveland
352-459-8984
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday
20260 US Highway 27
Groveland (near Clermont), Florida