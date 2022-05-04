Love dogs? Have a little extra time? Want to help make a difference? Houndhaven, a no-kill rescue in Minneola, is looking for volunteers. Houndhaven has been rescuing dogs and puppies from euthanasia at kill shelters since 2000. No expense is spared to save the lives of these special animals, especially since so many of them have come from situations of neglect or have never known the feeling of a tender touch.
Houndhaven rescues mostly Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, lab mixes, and has been known to occasionally rescue the odd one or two in the bunch, such as little terriers or Great Danes that become honorary “hounds.”
We typically have 15-20 rescue dogs at a time and are run exclusively by volunteers. Our volunteers know that there is no better “paycheck” than a tail’s wag from a dog who now knows that he is safe and is going to have a “happily ever after.”
Volunteers are needed at our shelter 365 days a year, and at this time, we are really in need of anyone interested in helping make a difference in the lives of our wonderful dogs. Volunteers need only be at least 18 years of age and capable of handling large dogs. Our volunteers help walk dogs, clean kennels, and of course, provide much needed love and attention to our furry friends.
Volunteer opportunities are also available at adoption events that take place most weekends. We take our dogs to Petsmart so that they can meet prospective adopters and enjoy a day away from the shelter. At adoption events, volunteers are responsible for walking dogs, making sure they show well, and answering questions about Houndhaven and our adoption process.
Volunteering is a great way to make a difference in the community, make new friends who share a passion for animals, and take a mini break from your everyday activities. If you have a bit of time to share, please consider volunteering at Houndhaven.
If you’re ready to be rewarded with unlimited doggie kisses and hugs, please email houndhaveninc@aol.com to become a part of our team.
Tracy Christie handles news releases for HoundHaven.