All dogs are great, but if you ask Juliet, blondes have more fun. Lovely Juliet was found as a stray and was picked up by animal control in the panhandle of Florida. Nobody came to claim her, so Houndhaven, not Romeo, came to her rescue, and she is looking forward to a brand-new chapter in her life.
Juliet is a beautiful, one-and-a-half to two-year-old, yellow lab mix. She can be a little shy at first but warms up easily and loves to be snuggled. Juliet walks nicely on a leash and takes treats like a lady. She also knows “sit” and is eager to learn more and hopes a family will be willing to teach her. uliet loves to play in the yard with her friends, Sugar Cookie and Magdalene, and chew on her Nylabone when she is back inside. Her most favorite thing to do is look at the volunteers with her gorgeous eyes and lure them over to give her attention and loving (it really doesn’t take much since she’s such a sweetheart).
Juliet asks, “O family, family, wherefore art thou family?”
If you’ve been looking for a beauty like Juliet and are ready to answer her call, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Juliet and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information. The Hounds can’t wait to meet you.