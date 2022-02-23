Girls just wanna have fun. Just ask Magdalene. Sadly, this wasn’t always the case. Magdalene had been found sleeping in an office parking lot for days before she was picked up by animal control.
Although Magdalene’s past is a mystery, what we do know is that she is a sweet girl and isn’t letting her past affect her personality. Magdalene is a beautiful, two-to-three-year-old, mixed breed. She weighs just shy of 60 pounds full of wags and love. Magdalene has a lovely, multicolored, fluffy coat and loves when the volunteers snuggle with her and give her lots of back scratches. Besides loving our volunteers, she likes children and other dogs as well.
While Magdalene is no more than three years of age, she still has a lot of fun, puppy-like energy. She loves going for walks and will stop and ask for love several times during the walk. Magdalene does know “sit” and would love for her new family to teach her more.
If you’ve been looking to add a new addition to your family that is fun and beautiful, Magdalene is the girl for you. She would love to make a family laugh and enjoy all of the love that she has to give, and sleep on a nice soft bed. Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
WISH TO VOLUNTEER?
Interested in volunteering at Houndhaven? Magdalene and all of her friends would love to have you spend time with them at the shelter or at adoption events. Contact houndhaveninc@aol.com for more information. The Hounds can’t wait to meet you.