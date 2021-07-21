The Lake County Solid Waste Division will be holding a household hazardous materials collection 9 a.m. - noon on Thursday, July 22 at the Mascotte Civic Center parking lot, 121 N. Sunset Ave. in Mascotte.
Staff will be on site to collect small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste or call the Lake County Solid Waste Division at 352-343-3776.