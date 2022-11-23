C.R. Melvin’s tombstone has been among one of the first tombstones dug up from beneath the earth at Oak Tree Union Colored Cemetery of Taylorville, located in Groveland, which is undergoing a massive restoration.
Research showed he was a member of the Knights of Pythias Fraternal Order, which promoted cooperation, friendship of goodwill and service to mankind.He had died at the age of 42. At the very bottom it reads … AT REST. Now that the restoration project for the historic black cemetery in Groveland is currently underway, thanks to a grant, perhaps he and others interred finally will be at rest.
Not so the 800+ African Americans buried in the Zion cemetery in Tampa. Their entire cemetery, originally established in 1901, was bulldozed over by construction crews decades ago, with warehouses and public housing built over them.
Making this all the more saddening is that it was originally thought the caskets were reinterred elsewhere, and a few of them were, but a few years ago researchers have discovered more than 130 caskets, some directly underneath front porch steps.
The Zion Cemetery isn’t the only one. A golf course was built over one in Tallahassee and condominiums built over another cemetery, in Deerfield Beach.
Were it not for the City of Groveland and Fire Chief Kevin Carroll in particular, plus dozens of volunteers. and archeologist Nigel Rudolph, who knows what could have occurred, as it could have happened to Oak Tree Union Colored Cemetery of Taylorville.
DETECTIVES FOR THE PAST
“That’s the tongue in cheek we refer to ourselves, as ‘Detectives for the Past,’” Rudolph said. “The people buried here can’t speak for themselves, so it’s basically our job to put together the clues and speak for them. And for us, those clues are the material culture.”
He pointed to a recently unearthed tombstone.
“Take this headstone here for example. Right away I can see it’s made of marble and engraved professionally. This tells me this person was most likely a war veteran, because ever since the Civil War, veterans were always provided with marble tombstones,” he said.
Rudolph then referred to another worn down concrete headstone with barely legible letters.
“Now this headstone is made of concrete, and it looks like somebody engraved their name with a stick. This also tells me a lot about the person and their socioeconomic levels,” he said.
He went on to explain how most people buried back then were buried in simple wooden caskets and what happens in the acidic soil. It breaks the caskets down, and eventually the bodies within, so all that remains is the casket’s hardware, like hinges, nails and handles.
Rudolph said in some cases archeologists will go down all the way down to the casket, commonly referred to as, “ground truthing,” but for a specific purpose. That is not taking place with this restoration project.
“That’s not what we’re doing here. We don’t want to disturb people’s final resting places. My colleagues and I look at these graves as sacred sites,” said Rudolph. “Based on the condition of this cemetery, it’s been disturbed enough. What we’re doing here is unearthing the tombstones, using a hand probe (a 4’ steel rod with a T-handle) to locate the headstones and gravestone makers buried under the surface.”
Volunteer researchers then match up the found tombstones with the 180 death certificates they’ve found thus far.
WORK CONTINUES
Once more ground cover is cleared, Carroll, volunteers and researchers plan on using the same ground-penetrating radar that was used to find the hundreds of graves still buried beneath the streets of Tampa. As more graves are located in the Groveland cemetery and a site plan is mapped, Rudolph will continue his work of carefully removing found tombstones and restoring these to their former state.
ABOUT NIGEL RUDOLPH
Nigel Rudolph is an archeologist with the Florida Public Archeology Network and based out of Gainesville. He received his BA in cultural anthropology in 1998 from the University of West Florida and has over a dozen years of additional experience working in the field.
He first became involved with the project when Groveland Fire Chief Kevin Carroll, who is spearheading the restoration project, contacted him.
“This was, by far, the worst condition of an abandoned cemetery that I’ve ever seen,” Rudolph said after seeing the cemetery for the first time.
Additional material regarding Zion Cemetery courtesy WUSF MEDIA, October 2019:
