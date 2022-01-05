Annika Sweat, 8-year-old granddaughter of former Groveland councilwoman Dina Sweat, is learning through her grandmother how great it is to help others.
During this past year Annika raised more than $500 to buy toys for needy children of Groveland. Between selling bookmarks and saving part of her allowance, she ended up with more than $500. With those proceeds, she went shopping and bought a carload of presents which she then brought to the Groveland Police Department to be distributed.
This is not the first time Annika has done this. The year before, she raised approximately $200, which she also presented to the Groveland Police Department.
During the year, she also accompanies her grandmother, where they both volunteer at the Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland.